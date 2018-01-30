Are Chris Hemsworth & Margot Robbie Trolling Us With Their Latest Roles?

So Margot Robbie (and, uh, Ruby Rose) are appearing in #DundeeMovie too... are there any famous Aussies NOT in this thing?! pic.twitter.com/Rm8rQvunLq— Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) January 28, 2018
Please oh god please let this be real...the originals were classics...but how can we not want this lol— theBeard_27 (@mavericksTOPGUN) January 30, 2018
How on earth did the @DundeeMovie assemble such a banging cast!? Officially gobsmacked ????️ #DundeeMovie pic.twitter.com/e09ssvOON1— David Opie (@DavidOpie) January 30, 2018
I couldn’t be the only Aussie in the new @DundeeMovie. Excited to introduce the full cast! #DundeeMovie #ComingSoon https://t.co/aHXH1nuEPs https://t.co/OOmcElgC5Q— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 30, 2018
Have you ever seen a humpback whale give birth? #DundeeMovie #ComingSoon #Whales https://t.co/TAsVFMLese https://t.co/rYdHnrbg1Z— Liam Hemsworth (@LiamHemsworth) January 30, 2018
You didn’t really think they’d bring back Dundee ... without me, did you?! #DundeeMovie pic.twitter.com/jHjcZSnGdn— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 27, 2018
So excited to be part of the amazing cast of @DundeeMovie! Watch the full official cast trailer now ? #DundeeMovie #ComingSoon #Wombaaat https://t.co/RULXwxnyLkhttps://t.co/VOOjUZmhDT— Jessica Mauboy (@jessicamauboy) January 30, 2018