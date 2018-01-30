Story from Entertainment News

Are Chris Hemsworth & Margot Robbie Trolling Us With Their Latest Roles?

Madison Medeiros
Photo: SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
If it looks too good to be true, it probably is. At least, that seems to be the case with the new Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home trailers that have been floating around over the past week.
The two clips shine the spotlight on Brian Dundee (Danny McBride), who heads back to Australia to discover his roots and track down his fearless father, Mick (aka, Crocodile Dundee), who has gone missing. The problem? Brian doesn't seem to share the same sense of adventure and connection to nature as his dad and needs all the help he can get acclimating to life in the Outback. Thankfully, he can rely on the help of Wally Jr. (Chris Hemsworth), for guidance, banter, and plenty of adventure as he makes his way across the continent.
Advertisement
The only thing better than their relationship is the film's impressive cast, which includes Liam Hemsworth, Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Isla Fisher, Ruby Rose, Jessica Mauboy, and Luke Bracey.
The movie looks like a dream come true, right? A lot of people certainly thought so!
Well, we're sorry to be the bearers of bad news, but this film is most likely fake. According to The AV Club, the trailers and the official website are both part of an elaborate (and expensive) campaign to drive tourism to Australia. The Brisbane Times took that theory one step further and reported last week that Tourism Australia planned to air a massive ad during the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. This would make sense, especially since IMDb categorized the incredible $30 million project as a "video" instead of a "feature film." You don't dish out that much dough unless you can guarantee millions of viewers will see it.
Though the secret may be out, the actors are still selling the project as a bonafide blockbuster through their social media accounts.
Hey, we can't blame them for playing along. We wish it were real too!
Read These Stories Next:
Happy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
See The Kardashians & Jenners As Disney Princesses (You Know You Want To)
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series