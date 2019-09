Are Chris Hemsworth & Margot Robbie Trolling Us With Their Latest Roles?

Well, we're sorry to be the bearers of bad news, but this film is most likely fake. According to The AV Club , the trailers and the official website are both part of an elaborate (and expensive) campaign to drive tourism to Australia. The Brisbane Times took that theory one step further and reported last week that Tourism Australia planned to air a massive ad during the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. This would make sense, especially since IMDb categorized the incredible $30 million project as a "video" instead of a "feature film." You don't dish out that much dough unless you can guarantee millions of viewers will see it.