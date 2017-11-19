Miley Cyrus Is All About Liam Hemsworth, And Honestly, Same

No need to include Miley Cyrus in your next round of "Shag, Marry, Kill: Hemsworth Brother Edition" — yes, there are three of them — because she's already engaged to marry Liam and her latest Twitter activity suggests that she'd like to do at least one of those other things, too. That's a forfeit.
The pop star and The Voice judge couldn't resist giving her significant other a sexy shoutout on social media this week. Cyrus posted a photo of Liam Hemsworth channeling his inner Danny Zuko in a black T-shirt and jeans. The shot's so smokin' that even someone who probably spends every waking moment with the Australian actor had to sit up and say (or type, rather), "Damn."
Damn. My man lookin hunky as f❤️ck! ❤️?❤️? pic.twitter.com/cgkkyJAGzl— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 17, 2017
"My man lookin' hunky as fuck," the former Disney Channel star observed of the photo shoot. Why yes. So he is. Lucky you.
Though the couple famously split in 2013 — perhaps you've heard "Wrecking Ball"? — they certainly seem to be back on track and stronger than ever since reuniting last year. The engagement is back on. They've got an absurd amount of dogs. He's influencing her songwriting and her album art, too. And they both recently appeared in a Saturday Night Live sketch featuring a fake Chris Hemsworth, his older brother.
Cyrus isn't the only one spreading the love on social media. In September Hemsworth jokingly praised his bride-to-be as a "little hottie" with a "bright future ahead" while promoting her new album.
With romantic declarations like these, it looks like they've both got a bright future ahead of them — so long as they're together. We're available for a double date anytime, FYI.
