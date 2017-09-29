Liam Hemsworth may have a backup plan. If this whole acting thing doesn't pan out for him, it looks like he could be trying for a career as a photographer. This isn't just frivolous speculation on our part, mind you. We've got proof: Hidden in the credits for Miley Cyrus' new album, Younger Now, which dropped Friday, Hemsworth is listed as one of her photographers.
This is surprising, right? Not the part about Hemsworth being a photographer, but the fact that albums still have photographers and credits — which you can see on Genius.com, because we really doubt you're buying a physical CD and looking at the liner notes.
But we shouldn't be surprised about Hemsworth picking up a camera, since he took a pretty gorgeous shot of his fiancée for her single "Malibu." While Cyrus is a decent actress, it's nice to know she was making such dreamy eyes at him for that photo.
Earlier this month, he made us doubt his skills by applying a cartoon filter on this selfie of Cyrus kissing him on the cheek. Filters are for total amateurs, obviously. That may have been a minor setback, however.
What he actually seems to have a knack for is photographing nature. He captured his lady looking like a miniature figurine in this forest.
This dramatic black-and-white of the ocean he posted could be his, too.
Though many of his dog photos look like everyone's dog photos, here's a more artistic perspective of one pooch.
And another:
Of course, he does still need to learn that black and white does not automatically make for a good picture, as Cyrus herself attested to this summer, though his heart was in the right place.
That's maybe why Hemsworth's work didn't make the actual cover of Younger Now. Olivia Malone, a photographer with a bit more experience under her belt, got that honor.
No worries, mate. Hemsworth does actually have two movies coming up, including Isn't It Romantic, with Rebel Wilson and Priyanka Chopra, due out in 2019. That gives him plenty of time to practice behind the lens.
