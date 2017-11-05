There's nowhere Liam Hemsworth won't go for his love Miley Cyrus — and that includes the set of Saturday Night Live.
The Hunger Games actor joined the "Malibu" singer on SNL for a celebrity impression-filled sketch based on The Price Is Right. In addition to Kate McKinnon channeling Tilda Swinton and Alec Baldwin portraying his best Tony Bennett (who, apparently, is advertising Imodium?), the sketch also united real-life Hemsworth with his Thor actor "brother" Chris. Here, however, Chris was portrayed by Saturday Night Live cast member Alex Moffat.
Cyrus' character Amanda is a non-celebrity contestant who is paired up with Chris to try and win big on the game show. Unfortunately for Amanda, the Australian Chris didn't use money while living in the outback ("we use a complex bartering system") making him terrible at this particular game. The star's self-created "phone a friend" option doesn't help either, because the person he calls is Cyrus' real-life boo, Liam — who declares that the brothers will bet "150 crocodile teeth."
Sorry, Amanda. Looks like that washer isn't in your future.
Cyrus recently joked on The Howard Stern Show that Hemsworth has never been able to stay away from her — even though the two were broken up for three years before reuniting in 2016.
"When Liam – he's my boyfriend now – when we broke up for a minute, he wanted to get away from me, he wanted to go to Malibu, and bought this house. He didn't know it was the house I recorded my first album [Breakout] in!"
She added:
"The person [selling the house] hid all the plaques in the garage so he would still buy the house. So then he went to move in and he was like 'Fuck, I cannot get away, this bitch is all over my fucking house!"
Ain't love grand?
