Miley Cyrus loves tattoos. The pop star has plenty of them, with ink depicting everything from Saturn to a jar of vegemite. But her latest tattoo commemorates a special moment: this past Saturday, when she guest starred on Saturday Night Live.
Larry David was the weekend's host, while Cyrus was the episode's musical guest. Cyrus sang two songs from her new album, Younger Now, and she starred in a couple of the SNL sketches, too. One of those sketches was "The Baby Step," a parody music video in which Cyrus starred as rapper "Baby Snatch."
It looks like Cyrus really had fun starring in "The Baby Step" alongside SNL cast members Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, and Pete Davidson. Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David, shared an Instagram photo of Cyrus' latest ankle tattoo, which reads "We Babies," a line from the sketch. Redd and Davidson had the same phrase tattooed on their arms, but it looks like Thompson chose not to participate in the group tattoo process.
In a different sketch, Liam Hemsworth joined Cyrus on stage for a parody of The Price Is Right, featuring Kate McKinnon as Tilda Swinton and Alec Baldwin as Tony Bennett. That sketch also featured SNL cast member Alex Moffatt as Hemsworth's brother Chris Hemsworth, who was paired with Cyrus' character Amanda for the sketch. (It turns out that she and Liam Hemsworth are a much better match.)
When it comes to SNL appearances, it's easy to see that Cyrus is a natural comedian. Hopefully this is far from the last time we'll see her on the sketch show, even if it's the last we'll see of "Baby Snatch."
