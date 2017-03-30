Howard Stern Body-Shamed Russell Crowe — & We're Done With This Ish

The Howard Stern Show is great if you're looking for controversial sound bites. The four-hour radio show covers a lot of ground with each episode, and almost always provides some bizarre quote that listeners then have to pick apart. For example, Stern recently decided to take a shot at actor Russell Crowe, 52. Allegedly, in a news commentary segment, Stern brought up Crowe's body. Comparing himself to the Les Misérables actor, the radio host claimed that he himself works hard to "stay thin and in shape." (This sound bite, salacious as it is, cannot be found on the show's SoundCloud account.)