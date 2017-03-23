Chris Pratt is never not charming us, and his most recent adventure is happening on Instagram. It's called "What's My Snack," and consists short videos of Pratt eating his daily snacks as he presumably diets in preparation for the three pretty big action movies ahead, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and the Jurassic World Sequel. However, some fans aren't as amused. In fact, some have taken to commenting on the actor's appearance in the videos, even accusing him of looking "skeletal." On Thursday, Pratt responded with an important reminder.
So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK Some have gone as far as to say I look "skeletal" Well, just because I am a male doesn't mean I'm impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts. So to prove my security in the way I look I'm posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight. 500lbs. Zero percent body fat. Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg.
"So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK," the post begins. "Some have gone as far as to say I look 'skeletal.'"
Advertisement
To prove the absurdity of that statement, Pratt accompanied these words with a picture of a giant dinosaur skeleton — pretty appropriate considering his Jurassic World roots.
"Well, just because I am a male doesn't mean I'm impervious to your whispers," he continued. "Body shaming hurts."
Pratt may play handsome and fit heroes on screen, but that doesn't mean he's not human IRL. Like many people, he has complicated feelings about his body, and these comments don't help.
Because it's Chris Pratt, however, he ended with a joke.
"So to prove my security in the way I look I'm posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight. 500lbs. Zero percent body fat," he wrote. "Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg."
Fighting cruelty with humor hopefully means he can go back to sharing his snacks without hate. These moments are what make the actor super relatable, but shouldn't be to the detriment of his mental health. After all, we already knew we wanted to be buds. Next time, we'll bring enough snacks for everyone.
Advertisement