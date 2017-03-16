People Need To Stop Talking About Lena Dunham's Weight

Let's get one thing straight: no one has any idea if Dunham has lost any weight, or how much. But more importantly, it doesn't matter. We know that weight is not an indicator of health, and that Dunham's intent was to build strength and feel good. Why the superficial emphasis on her weight? Celebrating her purported weight loss is saying thinner is better, a message Dunham is clearly not down with. And for anyone to shame Dunham, somebody who has a strong history of championing all body types, is just ridiculous. Step off, people! It's not your body. Let the girl go out in public without tweeting about her weight.