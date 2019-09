And, this brings us to Omarosa Manigault’s re-re-branding as a TV personality, allowing her to slip off her history as a Trump ride-or-die and his Office Of Public Liaison communications director (she " resigned to pursue other opportunities " in December, and officially left as of January 20). We have to remember this is a woman who unsettlingly said ahead of the 2016 election, “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump.” That certainly sounds like the early branding for the 45th presidency’s authoritarian leanings, which continue to this day. If that’s not bad, enough, Manigault went on to say, “It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.” Those are not the words of a zany reality star; they’re the monologuing of a Bond villain. Except, this time, they’re real and from an actual politico.