Today, Sean Spicer stood in front of a room of journalists and said something he probably regrets. During a press conference, Spicer made a few comments comparing what happened this weekend in Syria to what happened in Europe during World War II under Adolf Hitler's regime.
He made a few factually unsound comments, but the one getting the most buzz from the internet is his decision to call concentration camps "Holocaust centers."
To be exact, he said: "I think when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing. I mean, there was clearly, I understand your point. Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate that. There was not, in the … he brought them into the Holocaust centers, I understand that. But I’m saying, in the way that Assad used them where he went into towns, dropped them down to innocent, into the middle of towns, it was brought. So, the use of it … I appreciate the clarification. That was not the intent."
The phrase "Holocaust center" softens the tone of the horrific confinements where thousands of people were killed because of their religion and ethnicity in one of the most inhumane acts, ever. Of course, finding humor in tragedy and upset is a big part of dealing with difficult times so celebrities began chiming in on Twitter with their own takes on what a "Holocaust center" means. It's as interesting as it is concerning watching the lines between politics and entertainment blur more and more each day, in real time. But, here we are with yet another Hollywood-Washington D.C. Twitter round-up mash-up from Chelsea Handler to Billy Eichner to George Takei. And at this alarming rate, it definitely won't be the last.
Is a "holocaust center" a dejewing center? Like when Mike Pence can turn you un-gay? What a shit-show.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 11, 2017
FYI: All Fleetwood Mac shows at the Holocaust Center are SOLD OUT!— billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 11, 2017
Sean Spicer would show up to the gallows & be like "does anyone know when the neck hugging ceremony starts?"— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) April 11, 2017
Hey @seanspicer u know Hitler didn't open any "Holocaust Centers" right? They weren't called that. He didn't go "Time to do the Holocaust."— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 11, 2017
"Holocaust Fitness Center & Spa." free for Hitler's "own people." https://t.co/kl072AwuD1— Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) April 11, 2017
Well, yesterday Pepsi was grateful for United, and today United is grateful for Sean Spicer.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 11, 2017
