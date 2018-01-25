Here’s the tweet US government employee, @LynnePatton, posted fat-shaming @AprilDRyan and has since deleted. Good try, girl. We all saw it. pic.twitter.com/EHaJCXhp9i— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 25, 2018
As a conservative black female who has publicly worked for & supported @realDonaldTrump, I’ve been getting death threats from fellow minorities on the left for the past 3 years - so welcome to the club, @AprilDRyan. pic.twitter.com/0EeG9pBesy— ?? Lynne Patton (@LynnePatton) January 21, 2018
Kick rocks little girl. Find a job! @LynnePatton I ain’t the one! Girl bye. Blogger girl I do news. What do you do? Do you work at HUD or play at it you washed up wedding planner. Girl bye! https://t.co/YtfF4QHzy5— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018
Umm @LynnePattonHUD since when did I go bankrupt? Tell me cause I want to know. I find it fascinating you and your girl @Omarosa45 are concerned with my money when yours is questionable. Hmm! I can show my taxes. Can you?— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018
Um, NO ONE should be. But the fact that you only instinctively defend @AprilDRyan is the actual problem, but thank you for your concern. ? @OMAROSA @KatrinaPierson @PressSec @StephGrisham45 @kellyalove45 @KellyannePolls @IvankaTrump @LaraLeaTrump pic.twitter.com/LZdnKgJH9S— ?? Lynne Patton (@LynnePatton) January 23, 2018
I deleted my last tweet by choice. No one from this Administration contacted me. It was beneath me & I apologize to @AprilDRyan. My parents raised me to respect others & I regret my response. I apologize to them, @SecretaryCarson & the Trump family. They deserved better. pic.twitter.com/MOWkRhOLnN— ?? Lynne Patton (@LynnePatton) January 25, 2018
Tonight, I made an inexcusable comment on my personal Twitter account that I deeply regret & deleted on my own volition. I sincerely apologize to @AprilDRyan. I also wish to apologize to my staff at @HUDNY_NJ, @SecretaryCarson & the #Trump family who deserved better leadership. pic.twitter.com/dpQAd2F2rC— Lynne Patton (HUD) (@LynnePattonHUD) January 25, 2018
I have known @AprilDRyan for 25 years. No one should be shamed and she has my profound apologies. I spoke with Dr. Carson and he was deeply disappointed by what occurred. He tried reaching out to April this morning, but wasn’t able to reach her. He offers his deepest apologies.— Armstrong Williams (@Arightside) January 25, 2018
Thank you. Sorry I missed your call. I want to talk with Dr Carson about this when he has time today! Thank you @Arightside and @RealBenCarson for the Apology! https://t.co/diM5klfSPX— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018
No one should ever publicly dismiss any death threats someone gets. Not cool., particularly by gov official on tax payers dime during the work day! That is how it all started. I Accept @RealBenCarson apoology and await his call.— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018
Hi @FLOTUS I know you’re v v passionate about cyber bullying so here’s your big chance! Jump in! Say something! Anything!— Julie Kennedy (@J_Valentine_K) January 25, 2018