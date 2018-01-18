If all of this timeline obsessing was the only evidence against Chic, it would be easy to dismiss it as a crackpot fan theory. But, we can all agree, Chic ends up acting very suspiciously as soon as he enters the Cooper home. In the final scene of “Blackboard Jungle,” viewers come to see Chic has left his own bed to menacingly stand in the entrance of his sleeping sister’s room. As Betty tosses and turns — none the wiser to the fact she’s being watched — Chic creeps towards the teen and silently hovers directly over her bed. In voiceover, Betty’s ex-boyfriend Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) says, “Betty … had no sooner vanquished one monster than she had perhaps let another one into her family’s life.”