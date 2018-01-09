One Major Event Will Put All Your Favorite Freeform Stars Under One Roof

Imagine a day where the knock-out casts of grown-ish, The Bold Type, The Fosters, and up-and-coming comedy Alone Together were all in one room, chatting about the future of millennials and Gen Z-ers alike. That might sound like a dream, but it will be a reality in a matter of days. And, why is that? Because the network all those shows call home, Freeform, has just announced the first-ever Freeform Summit, taking place Thursday, January 18.
As the news has shown over the last three months, Hollywood has long been held in the clutches of an older generation that doesn't deserve to hold all that power anymore. The summits aims to hand the mic over to the future of entertainment, allowing them to explore the need for social change and inclusive representation in pop culture ASAP. It will feature the likes of grown-ish heroine Yara Shahidi, Karlie Kloss of Movie Night with Karlie Kloss, and Bold Type lead Katie Stevens. And, that trio of talent will star in just one panel, on how millennials are changing the game in every industry. This humble writer just so happens to be the person who will be moderating that conversation.
Other panels will investigate how to realistically show romance in 2018 — featuring Pretty Little Liars-slash-Perfectionists mastermind Marlene King along with grown-ish's Trevor Jackson — or the right way to tell LGBTQIA stories without exploiting them. Beauty influencer Patrick Starrr will appear in the latter panel, flanked by Aisha Dee and Nikohl Boosheri, who brought to life one of the best lesbian romances of 2017.
Like the Television Critics Association press tour, a topic one can’t avoid if they follow TV Twitter right now, the Freeform Summit is pointed towards industry folks like executives, activists, and influencers. But, that doesn’t mean fans won’t know what’s going on inside Los Angeles' Neuehouse Hollywood, where the summit will take place.
As even the biggest millennial hater could tell you, it’s not like we can stay off social media. That, is what following #FreeformSummit is for.
