Usually, rising queer feelings on TV shows create tension for either the person experiencing them or their loved ones around them — this isn’t so on The Bold Type. From the second Kat meets her artsy love interest Adena, sparks are flying. She recognizes as much and is more confused about her feelings than upset about them after a lifetime of only being attracted to men. Her friends Jane Sloane (Katie Stevens) and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) are supportive, never questioning or criticizing their pal’s possible new sexual horizons. In fact, by the time second episode, "O Hell No" rolls around, both women are more annoyed Kat’s burgeoning bi-curiosity is taking away from their own dilemmas — a visit to a sexologist and a huge career decision, for Jane and Sutton, respectively — than the fact their friend might be into girls. It’s clear Kat feels comfortable admitting to that aforementioned sexologist, right in front of Jane, "I am having some sexual identity issues. I’ve always been into dudes, but, then I met this girl and she’s awesome, and I just saw her for the first time in a while." Jane only cuts Kat off since they’re actually in the doctor’s office to discuss her own problem with orgasms . Jane couldn’t care less about the gender identity of the person her friend is crushing on.