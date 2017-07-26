Despite the fact Kat keeps allowing her own romantic confusion to eclipse her friend’s personal problems, it’s encouraging to see everyone be so, well, encouraging. As Kat goes back and forth on whether she’s really interested in dating a woman or not, at times attempting to "shrink" herself after growing up with two psychologist parents, her friends are just trying to guide her. When Kat first admits to having a sex dream about Adena, Sutton couldn’t be more excited to "unpack" what that means. Despite Kat’s continuous back-and-forth on where she falls on the Kinsey Scale, asking Jane, "I’m not about the ladies. I’m hetero. Totally hetero. I’m hetero, right?" no one tells her to shut up and figure it out already. Instead, the other women of Scarlet constantly urge Kat to to talk to Adena, whether that’s at the artist’s photography show or when the Kat is spiralling about her feelings in latest instalment "If You Can’t." Jane and Sutton are clearly telling their friend it’s fine she doesn’t know how she feels, and she doesn’t need to choose some restrictive label right this moment. Everyone just wants Kat to make this pretty big personal decision at her own pace.