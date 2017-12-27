Wedderburn started sketching her idol using pen and paper, and posted her drawings to her Instagram page for fun. But when Fenty Beauty makeup hit the market — the game changed. When Wedderburn discovered that the super-pigmented Fenty Galaxy shadows, Stunna lipstick, and mega-watt highlighters could be reimagined as paint on her skin, she began using the whole Fenty Beauty collection to contour the shape of Rihanna's face right onto her own body.