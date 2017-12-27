Rihanna has a lot of fans all over the world, so we weren't all too surprised when her inclusive makeup line quickly became the biggest launch of 2017. In the three months since, the Navy hasn't stopped coming up with imaginative and creative ways of using (and sometimes destroying) the products, including translating the Fenty Trophy Wife highlighter into manicures and developing a global sisterhood of Fenty Stunna lip paint.
And today, we're seeing a whole new level of dedication to both Fenty Beauty and Rihanna herself. As Cosmopolitan reports, Prague-based tattoo artist Alena Wedderburn has taken to drawing temporary tattoos of RiRi's face all over her body, using items from the singer's makeup line.
Wedderburn started sketching her idol using pen and paper, and posted her drawings to her Instagram page for fun. But when Fenty Beauty makeup hit the market — the game changed. When Wedderburn discovered that the super-pigmented Fenty Galaxy shadows, Stunna lipstick, and mega-watt highlighters could be reimagined as paint on her skin, she began using the whole Fenty Beauty collection to contour the shape of Rihanna's face right onto her own body.
Wedderburn started sharing her innovative artwork on her Instagram page, showing the realistic body art portraits and some behind-the-scenes videos in her studio.
In this clip, posted yesterday, Wedderburn shows how she got RiRi's chin and cupid's bow highlight on-point, using a light golden shade from the Galaxy palette. Then she smoothly glides the red Stunna lip paint inside the outline of the lips. It's the next best thing to watching Rihanna do her own makeup, and nothing short of mesmerizing.
Wedderburn's incredible artwork proves yet another example of the creativity and imagination born out of the launch of Fenty Beauty. What will the Rihanna-lovers of the world roll out next?
