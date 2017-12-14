People Are Matching Their Nail Art To Fenty Beauty Products — & We Love It

Fenty Beauty has inspired a lot in its few months on the market: sobs of happiness, thousands upon thousands of selfies, and even (no shock here) a few copycats! Now, the indomitable Rihanna Navy has found a way to pay tribute to their fearless leader in the most accessible way possible: their nails.
Granted, Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation (which is the best of the best, in our eyes) is accessible in its own right (it has 40 shades, meaning there's something for everyone), her fans are damn inventive. For those who want a piece of Fenty wherever they go — without toting it around in their makeup bag — there's the Fenty Beauty manicure.
Fans and beauty enthusiasts have managed to take the smallest details from the colors and packaging and create some of the raddest artwork. Scroll on to take a look the stunners (see what we did there?).