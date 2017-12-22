Here's Why Twitter Is So Angry About This Hollywood-Themed Cover

i guess the redhead is the diversity offering?— scott poulson-bryant (@SPBPHD) December 21, 2017
hey, @LATimes, i can think of one way that we can "change the way many stories are told"...look up irony in the dictionary before you write your cover lines. pic.twitter.com/X2b7uTvzUn
very impressed by their commitment to diversity by including a redhead pic.twitter.com/Be6oM1zcu9— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 22, 2017
The @latimes would like a “shift in focus in the way stories are told”. Can’t *quite* put my finger in what is missing from this diverse ensemble ?? pic.twitter.com/1YurQH2NDm— Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) December 22, 2017
This is messy @latimes.......@theenvelope where are the WOC!? Representation matters, PICTURES ARE POWERFUL. #fail #toxicwhitefeminism pic.twitter.com/o399Kv9Dgq— FreddieKruger (@FreddieKruger18) December 22, 2017
Come on, @latimes, do we really need to have this conversation AGAIN: Daniel Kaluuya, Denzel Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Hong Chau, Mary J Blige, Salma Hayek, Octavia Spencer, Jason Mitchell, Idris Elba. pic.twitter.com/2vc94nkwxU— Peter Knegt (@peterknegt) December 22, 2017
Yo @latimes I admire these actresses for sure, but y'all are a publication in a city where 1 in every 2 residents is Latinx. In the year 2017, ya could've put @ava @IssaRae @violadavis @AmericaFerrera @LenaWaithe ...didn't have to be all of 'em but what about just ONE. #tonedeaf pic.twitter.com/953bnkITUl— Anthony Ocampo (@anthonyocampo) December 22, 2017