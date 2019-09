Here's Why Twitter Is So Angry About This Hollywood-Themed Cover

The conversation about diversity in Hollywood is coming from all angles — t he lack of racial and ethnic diversity and gender diversity, to name a few — and how when power is concentrated, it leads to the kinds of industry-wide harassment and abuse that we are now reckoning with. Its's an important topic that is on everyone's minds, and hearing people relate to their own lives has been healthy, refreshing, and inspiring. The more we talk about these issues, the more we figure out solutions.