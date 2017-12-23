Here's Why Twitter Is So Angry About This Hollywood-Themed Cover

Yo @latimes I admire these actresses for sure, but y'all are a publication in a city where 1 in every 2 residents is Latinx. In the year 2017, ya could've put @ava @IssaRae @violadavis @AmericaFerrera @LenaWaithe ...didn't have to be all of 'em but what about just ONE. #tonedeaf pic.twitter.com/953bnkITUl