Hollywood Is Making Progress To Include More Performers Living With Disabilities

Think of the films or TV shows that depict someone in a wheelchair or someone with ALS. If you instantly thought of Drake in Degrassi or Eddie Redmayne in The Theory of Everything , we can't blame you. There simply aren't enough stories being told about differently abled people, and when their stories are told, they're not often portrayed by folks in those communities. Representation matters, especially since the CDC reports that approximately 53 million Americans live with a disability that affects their vision, cognition, mobility, hearing, or ability to live independently.