Cover FX's Best-Selling Highlighters Just Got A Celestial Makeover

When Cover FX launched its Custom Enhancer Drops last year, the light-reflecting liquids sold out almost immediately. This was a shock to no one, and the reason the nine available shades hit holy grail status so quickly was simple: You could blend these highlighters in with your foundation, primer, moisturizer, or anything else your heart desires — a dream come true for beauty mavens.
But in the world of highlighters, there's a spectrum of color that fans tend to fall in. On the one end, you've got your golds, coppers, and silvers; on the other, there are the holographic glitters meant for a celestial queen. Naturally, Cover FX is ready to redefine the latter overnight with the most extra launch of 2017.
Introducing Glitter Drops, Cover FX's newest iteration of customizable makeup. The multi-dimensional shades offer a heavy dose of in-your-face glitter without the grainy texture we've all come to know and resent. But if you're looking for something subtle, you've come to the wrong place. These stunning shades shimmer whether you're in the light or not and boast a range of unique colors: Lunar, multi-dimensional blue glitter; Mirage, yellow Champagne glitter; and Aurora, iridescent pink glitter.
But this isn't the kind of glitter you're used to wearing on Halloween. The liquid drops are velvety soft and take a simple makeup look to an interstellar level with less than one full drop. Even better, the shades are flattering on all skin tones, so you can expect a struggle when it comes time to decide which one shade to buy.
