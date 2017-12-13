This Interstellar Launch Will Change The Way You Do Your Makeup

The amount of growth the highlighter category has recently seen is impressive, to say the least. No longer are people limited to the Champagne and silver hues of the past: This year alone, holographic formulas were also thrown into the mix to lend cheekbones the kind of ultralight beam shine you can spot from a galaxy far, far away. Now, a whole new take on the trend is well on its way for 2018 — and Milk Makeup's latest launch is leading the pack. Enter: Stardust.
The Stardust Holographic Stick is the sequel to the innovative brand's earlier launch, Mars. Similarly, the stick applicator and lightweight formula means it's still the lazy girl's answer to highlighter that won't blind everyone on your morning commute. But Stardust offers something Mars — and many other illuminators — don't: a universally-flattering pop of pink.
Like the big sister to red highlighters, this rosy stick is a multi-purpose hack to monochromatic makeup. You can use it on your eyes and lips for a flattering flush of color, or sweep it across your cheekbones to get that Rihanna-at-the-Met-Gala effect. While it looks killer on all skin tones, the holographic sheen yields slightly different results for everyone: On darker complexions, you'll pick up on its silver-blue undertones; on medium to fair skin tones, you'll notice a reddish base.
That's not all. Unlike other shimmer sticks, this gel-like cream formula glides easily on top of any other makeup, meaning you don't have to worry about smudging the rest of your look in the process. Needless to say, we know exactly what we'll be keeping in our clutch this New Year's Eve.
