What are you earliest memories of shopping in and wearing H&M?

NM: "I’ve been a faithful H&M shopper for a very long time; there’s an H&M at Queens Center back home. What’s so great about H&M is they always are ahead of trends and they put out product you can wear for more than just one season. That’s very important to me. Looking like you may have just stepped off the runway when you really just stepped out of the mall."