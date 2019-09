No matter how closely tuned in you were to the red carpet for last night's Met Gala, the spectacle (still) has everyone talking. And, in addition to what people wore , social media is invested in how closely celebrities and designers followed the theme, " Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" . But, among all of the custom looks by luxury houses last night that either never came with price tags or are just too expensive to be believe, there were a few fast-fashion outliers that stood out. Last night's Met Gala offering saw fast-fashion brands Topshop and H&M stake their claim at the luxurious affair. To note, these are, too, custom looks that you can't actually walk into an outpost of one of these chains and snap up these very dresses that made their way down the step-and-repeat.