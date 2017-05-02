No matter how closely tuned in you were to the red carpet for last night's Met Gala, the spectacle (still) has everyone talking. And, in addition to what people wore, social media is invested in how closely celebrities and designers followed the theme, "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between". But, among all of the custom looks by luxury houses last night that either never came with price tags or are just too expensive to be believe, there were a few fast-fashion outliers that stood out. Last night's Met Gala offering saw fast-fashion brands Topshop and H&M stake their claim at the luxurious affair. To note, these are, too, custom looks that you can't actually walk into an outpost of one of these chains and snap up these very dresses that made their way down the step-and-repeat.
For model Ashley Graham, her turn on last night's blue and white carpet marked her first at the Met Gala. And when the model heard she'd been invited by H&M, she knew she needed an "epic" dress. For model Behati Prinsloo, her admiration for Rei Kawakubo's use of the color black is something that inspires her on the daily, though Topshop created a white dress for her Met Gala look. Let's just say there were lots of creative interpretations of the event's theme by the British and Swedish retailers' design teams last night.
Ahead, we've rounded up all of the fast-fashion looks from the night. If you're looking to pick a favorite, or put your Miranda Priestly glasses on and start judging which look was the most "groundbreaking," we've got to warn you — it'll be pretty challenging, because they're all pretty epic.