Behati Prinsloo On Wearing (& Slaying In) Topshop At The Met Gala

Fast fashion might not have much to do with the theme, which is a retrospective of designer Rei Kawakubo's work (the museum's corresponding exhibit is called "Commes des Garçons: Art of the In-Between"). But it's always fascinating to see what well-represented brands in our closets like Topshop whip up for the big night. This year, Behati Prinsloo was dressed by the British chain, in a fitted, pale pink look with a delicate, strappy neckline. It's not Prinsloo's first time at the glitziest red carpet around; she was there in 2015, wearing this black velvet Tommy Hilfiger number and bucking that whole "no selfie" rule to make this epic supermodel-splashed bathroom mirror shot happen (more on that later). Below, Prinsloo fills us in on her look for the evening and more, and click through for some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the model's dress in progress.