Ashley Graham On Wearing Fast Fashion To Her Very First, Very Surreal Met Gala

We don't need to remind you that Ashley Graham has been utterly killing it in 2017, including (but certainly not limited to) her big U.S. Vogue cover debut, which was one of her major career goals . (Unsurprisingly!) We're not even halfway through the year, and the body positivity-championing model checked another major milestone off tonight. Graham attended the annual Met Gala for the first time ever, dressed by H&M for the occasion. As for Graham's look, it's got an off-white corset (that part was the nod to the evening's honoree, Rei Kawakubo, and her plays on innerwear-as-outerwear) festooned with massive silk organza ruffles running down one shoulder, draped diagonally across the body and down to the train, in various shades of crimson (a very popular hue of the night, also as a nod, presumably, to Kawakubo).