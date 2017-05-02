Ashley Graham On Wearing Fast Fashion To Her Very First, Very Surreal Met Gala

This is your first-ever Met Gala: What does that mean to you?

"I'm so thankful that Vogue is supporting me not only as a model, but as a body activist. Fashion hasn't always been inclusive of curvy women, and now I've been put on the cover of Vogue and will be attending the biggest annual event in the fashion industry. It's surreal and signifies all of our hard work and passion for the body positivity movement."