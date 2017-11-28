If there's one thing we look forward to every holiday season — aside from ye olde turning of fall and winter looks — it's all of the retail moments that really get us in the spirit of things. We're talking Black Friday, Cyber Monday, holiday windows, and, of course, the corny-yet-cool holiday campaigns from some of our favourite retailers. For H&M, its latest campaign stars Jesse Williams, John Turturro, and Nicki Minaj, which made for quite the entertaining bedtime story when they set out to craft their own holiday narrative this season. It was Minaj, however, who really kept things lit.
In the spot, Williams crafts a story on the fly to a child who can't go to sleep without one. (Been there, kiddo.) Shoppers are then taken into a fairytale dreamscape where Williams turns into a fairy (the "Fastest Fairy in the World"), Turturro a Grinch-like present thief (ahem, the "Evil Brother of Father Christmas"), and Minaj, an otherworldly snow queen. Minaj's turn as the "Wisest Thing" is befitting, of course, seeing as she's taken on many roles in her quadruple threat-level career; we all remember Roman, right?
In addition to the festive campaign spot below, Minaj will continue her partnership with the mega-retailer, from her Met Gala get-up to a 12-piece collection inspired by her love of Japan that hits stores November 30. We chatted with Minaj on starring in the campaign and what her holiday wardrobe looks like. In the best way, we weren't surprised to find out what she's got on the docket for the sexiest holiday season yet.
For someone who's achieved as many successes as you have in your career, what does being in the H&M holiday campaign mean to you?
Nicki Minaj: "It’s a big honour. I’ve always loved H&M, and they had such a heart warming idea for this campaign. When I heard the concept, I immediately said, Yes. I’m really excited with how it turned out."
What are you earliest memories of shopping in and wearing H&M?
NM: "I’ve been a faithful H&M shopper for a very long time; there’s an H&M at Queens Center back home. What’s so great about H&M is they always are ahead of trends and they put out product you can wear for more than just one season. That’s very important to me. Looking like you may have just stepped off the runway when you really just stepped out of the mall."
H&M is a leader in accessible and sustainable fashion, two different but interchangeable concepts — how important is it for fashion to be affordable?
NM: "To me, price doesn’t determine how great something is. I think that everybody can look amazing on any budget. H&M really leads in that respect. It’s all about the material. As long as the material doesn’t look or feel cheap, I’m all for a nice little bargain."
In terms of holiday fashion, what are some wardrobe staples you look forward to wearing during the festive season?
NM: "You can’t ever go wrong with the little black dress. Just make it red for the season. Clean with a strong heel that makes you look like a man eater."
