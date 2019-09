If there's one thing we look forward to every holiday season — aside from ye olde turning of fall and winter looks — it's all of the retail moments that really get us in the spirit of things. We're talking Black Friday, Cyber Monday, holiday windows, and, of course, the corny-yet-cool holiday campaigns from some of our favourite retailers. For H&M , its latest campaign stars Jesse Williams, John Turturro, and Nicki Minaj, which made for quite the entertaining bedtime story when they set out to craft their own holiday narrative this season. It was Minaj, however, who really kept things lit.