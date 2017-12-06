30 On-Point Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom

Of course, one could argue nothing beats a handmade present, or a one-of-a-kind item from a local boutique, but if you ask us, if there's one place you can actually find an amazing gift for every friend and family member on your list, why make it harder on yourself? Click ahead to shop our gift-worthy picks from one magical place, because if you already loved Nordstrom, the 30 items ahead are sure to make you love it even more. Now kick back, relax, and get ready to open all those browser tabs on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when Nordstrom will be offering an extra 20% off select sale items. Talk about #winning this gifting season.