Nordstrom's New Feature Is Making Holiday Shopping So Much Easier

Thankfully, this season, things might get a little easier. First, ASOS offered a virtual gifting assistant , and now Nordstrom has announced it is extending the hours on its curbside pick-up service. If you live near Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, White Plains, San Diego, or any of the other 10 cities that will be participating in the program pilot, you'll be able to place an order online using the "Buy Online & Pickup In-Store" service; call or text the special "Curbside Pick-up" telephone number when you're 10 minutes away, and voila! An employee will be waiting for you curbside to deliver your purchases. The best — and craziest — part? The service is available 24/7 from December 16 to December 24. There's no excuses not to get your shopping in early, but if you have to resort to last-minute purchases, then Nordstrom has your back.