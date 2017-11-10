Nordstrom's New Feature Is Making Holiday Shopping So Much Easier

As Thankgiving inches closer and closer, we start feeling that holiday shopping anxiety. Did we buy presents for everyone? Will they arrive in time? We obsessively refresh tracking numbers on our computer and when something goes wrong we're forced to spend inordinate amounts of time on the phone with delivery companies. It's a nightmare.
Thankfully, this season, things might get a little easier. First, ASOS offered a virtual gifting assistant, and now Nordstrom has announced it is extending the hours on its curbside pick-up service. If you live near Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, White Plains, San Diego, or any of the other 10 cities that will be participating in the program pilot, you'll be able to place an order online using the "Buy Online & Pickup In-Store" service; call or text the special "Curbside Pick-up" telephone number when you're 10 minutes away, and voila! An employee will be waiting for you curbside to deliver your purchases. The best — and craziest — part? The service is available 24/7 from December 16 to December 24. There's no excuses not to get your shopping in early, but if you have to resort to last-minute purchases, then Nordstrom has your back.
The pick-up option was originally tested back in 2015 at their Seattle store. "We're trying to make shopping more convenient. In the past we've made people come all the way up to the back of the third floor," Jamie Nordstrom, the president of Nordstrom stores, said at the time. And have they ever delivered convenience!
Shea Jensen, Nordstrom's SVP of customer experience said in a release: "Customers increasingly want to shop where, how and when they choose and 24/7 Curbside Pickup is one service we're offering to support their experience." Sure, it might not be automatic shipping via a pneumatic tube that immediately delivers items to your house, but it seems like that version of the future is not far behind.
