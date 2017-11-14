Puffer Weather Is Here — & Gigi Hadid's Go-To Is Only $60

On Tuesday morning in New York City, the supermodel was spotted layering up in a zipped turtleneck, her signature futuristic cat-eye sunglasses, some off-duty, side-stripe joggers, and a puffer jacket — tugged off-the-shoulder, of course. It's a very Balenciaga runway move — and one you can get for just $60. And in addition to red, the coat is offered in black, khaki green, and camel and is currently available online and in-store (though we suspect it won't be for long).