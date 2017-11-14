Puffer Weather Is Here — & Gigi Hadid's Go-To Is Only $60

Nothing marks the official arrival of cold weather quite like breaking out your puffer coat for the first time. And if you're still on the fence on whether or not to dust yours off from last year or hold out a couple more weeks, well, Gigi Hadid is already signaling the certified start of "Puffer Season" with a bright red option from H&M.
On Tuesday morning in New York City, the supermodel was spotted layering up in a zipped turtleneck, her signature futuristic cat-eye sunglasses, some off-duty, side-stripe joggers, and a puffer jacket — tugged off-the-shoulder, of course. It's a very Balenciaga runway move — and one you can get for just $60. And in addition to red, the coat is offered in black, khaki green, and camel and is currently available online and in-store (though we suspect it won't be for long).
Winter has arrived, and you'll need a practical and stylish staple to see you through. Click on to shop Hadid's go-to, along with some similar options.