As ridiculous as it may sound, I can't imagine settling on just one engagement or wedding ring. As a trend-driven person, I like to change up my look every few years — sometimes, every day. And even though marriage isn't on the horizon for me at the moment, if it ever were to come about, I don't know how I'd decide on a piece of jewelry I'm supposed to wear forever. Am I the only one who finds this slightly daunting?