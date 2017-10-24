It's Official: Fenty Beauty Has Taken Over The Internet

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past month, you've probably heard someone mention Fenty Beauty once or twice or — depending on their status in the Rihanna Navy — maybe 100 times. It's undoubtedly the buzziest brand of the year, and now we finally have the proof.
According to a source from YouTube, Fenty Beauty has exploded onto the scene with 132 million YouTube views on Fenty Beauty- related content in just one month since it launched. To put that stat into context, YouTube reports that there are 80 million views on KKW Beauty- related content — since June.
But here's where Rihanna continues to shine. Not only does she have a lot of videos, but the content also comes from an incredibly diverse range of YouTubers across ages, genders, and skin tones — proving just how inclusive her line really is.
Earlier this month, we couldn't help but fall in love with Samia, a toddler/beauty guru in training, who posted a YouTube Fenty tutorial of her own. Some of the biggest influencers have also reviewed the collection: NikkiTutorials' review of the brand currently has over 4.7 million views, Nyma Tang's review of Fenty's darkest foundation shade has roughly 5.3 million views, and Patrick Starrr's recent tutorial with Rihanna doppelgänger Andele Lara already has more than 2.9 million views. And, even though it wasn't technically on YouTube, who can forget the woman with albinism whose Fenty review also went viral?
It's clear that this is more than just a beauty line — it's a full-on movement. And we don't see it slowing down any time soon.
