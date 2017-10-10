You Won't Believe This Beauty Blogger Isn't Rihanna

No, you're not seeing double.
The woman on the right does, in fact, look like singer/actress/Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna. But the celebrity doppelgänger in the picture is actually Andele Lara, a beauty influencer and founder of the website Grow & Glow — and she happens to be doing a top secret project with Patrick Starrr.
According to PopSugar, Starrr took to Instagram this weekend to post a selfie with Lara. "Any Wild Wild Thoughts on what I filming with my model @andelelara ?? Thanks @fentybeauty ??," he captioned the image. Naturally, fans are in a tizzy trying to figure out what this Fenty-focused project is and how Rihanna's long lost twin has flown well under the radar until now.
"Bruh, I thought that was Rihanna. Hold up. Everything in my life has changed," one Instagram user commented on the post. Another user chimed in: "I immediately thought that was Rihanna, so I’m guessing you’re making her look like Rihanna?" Their guess is as good as ours. Lara might have the bone structure of a bonafide super star, but if the makeup here is courtesy of Patrick Starrr, then he is the real MVP.
Just in case you were wondering, Lara is well aware of her resemblance to the celebrity. She even wrote about in on the About Me page on her blog, saying, "I’ve never had a career of being a 'Rihanna Look Alike' – Yes, there is a little resemblance to Rihanna but NO; I am NOT a Rihanna lookalike."
Of course, she deserves her own career that doesn't involve being constantly compared to Rihanna. So go ahead, girl: work, work, work, work, work.
