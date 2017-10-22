Does This Mean Corinne & DeMario Are Hanging Out Now?

Exactly one month ago we advised against turning the Bachelor in Paradise sex scandal into a problematic Halloween costume. Resist the urge to make light of what happened between reality stars Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, we warned. But two people charged ahead. Their names: erm, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.
The BiP stars — whose hook-up on the show shut down production over concerns it was non-consensual, though an investigation concluded that no wrongdoing occurred — teamed up for some trick or treating this weekend. Putting their past drama behind them, Olympios and Jackson hit up a Halloween party hosted by Maxim last night. Nick Viall's former flame channeled a fem-bot for the occasion, while Rachel Lindsay's one-time suitor dressed up as a biker. Pleather and leather: always a winning combination.
Advertisement
Other Bachelor Nation personalities, including Jef Holm, Fred Johnson, Robby Hayes, and Iggy Rodriguez, also attended the party, so this wasn't necessarily a date. It's also highly possible that Olympios and Jackson's turn on the red carpet was a publicity stunt designed to draw headlines (hi). Still, some fans can't help wondering if they've turned their ugly incident — which saw Jackson being portrayed as a sexual predator, Olympios getting slut-shamed, and both parties lawyering up — into a romance.
"These two were hot for each other the whole time," commented one of Olympios' followers, who also accused BiP producers of drumming up the drama between them.
"Yay!! Glad you guys are together!" cheered another fan.
Others seemed dubious about the unlikely pairing, given their history, but it's not the first time they've been romantically linked post-investigation. Last month Olympios had strong words for TMZ after the gossip outlet shared photos of her holding hands with Jackson at Disneyland.
Fire up that rumor mill! Oh, and for the record: Our stance on Corinne-and-DeMario costumes still stands.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement