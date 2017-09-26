Update: Corinne Olympios has responded to reports that she and DeMario Jackson are dating.
Corn has spoken.
This story was originally published September 26, 2017, at 12:00 p.m.
Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, the two associated with this summer's Bachelor In Paradise scandal, held hands as Disneyland this weekend, according to TMZ, which has photo evidence of the two looking chummy at the park. It would appear they're dating, or, more accurately, they're hanging out and occasionally holding hands.
Since the two reunited on national television after the finale of Bachelor In Paradise, Olympios and Jackson have seemed friendly. The scandal pitted them against one another: BIP halted production due to alleged sexual misconduct between the two of them. There was the implication that Jackson assaulted Olympios, although investigation into the incident found no evidence of misconduct. Olympios gave a vague statement about the incident, calling herself a "victim." Jackson's lawyer told Variety that the scandal was traumatic for Jackson, adding that Jackson was a "celebrity for all the wrong reasons."
At the very least, it looked like the two might have a semi-fraught relationship going forward. Even at the BIP finale, Olympios seemed peeved at how Jackson handled the situation.
"I actually told [Jackson] last night, I was like, 'You ran to the media. I'm so mad at you,' and he was like, ‘No I didn’t. I only went to the media after your statement came out," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I did express to him I was upset that we could have handled it privately, but everything happens for a reason, and we're all good now."
Jackson and Olympios appeared together in Los Angeles the night they filmed the reunion special. When cameras started filming them outside the Nightingale club, Olympios kissed Jackson and yelled, "We never had bad blood, you guys. We never had bad blood, okay?"
The interaction, also captured by TMZ, seemed to be conciliatory. Jackson gave her a hug and told her to text him when she got home. (This was all captured on camera.)
Now, it seems, they've gone from semi-friendly former enemies to hand-holding couple. Although, you never know. Olympios reportedly has a scripted show in the works as well as another reality television show. Maybe they were just filming something. Oh boy.
Refinery29 has reached out to representation for both Olympios and Jackson for comment.
