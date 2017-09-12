DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios finally had the face-to-face conversation the country has been waiting for during the season finale of Bachelor In Paradise that aired on Monday night. After months of news reports, speculation, an awkward conversation about consent on the show, and solo interviews that absolved them both of any foul play in the sex scandal that, the pair had yet to address each other on air. In true Bachelor In Paradise fashion, it was not at all what we expected. The pair said a total of maybe 50 words to each other, with neither of them offering up any additional details about what happened. They wished each other well and briefly said that they’re feeling better. Both Jackson and Olympios also admitted to being in therapy in the wake of the incident, and it was the highlight of the interaction.