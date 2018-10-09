Glamorous Halloween Costumes Inspired By Old Hollywood

So far, 2017 has been quite a trip. It's hard not to be affected by the daily tumult. So, seize your opportunity to indulge in some escapist fare on Halloween. For the duration of Halloween weekend, you can pretend you're from another era. That sounds nice, right?
With their updos and gowns, the women of Old Hollywood personified glamour. Of course, the images of Old Hollywood that most immediately come to mind are Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's, looking mischievous in a black dress and pearls, or Marilyn Monroe swirling around in a white halter dress. But your options don't end with Audrey and Marilyn, even if all the Halloween parties you've been to may have implied otherwise. From Katharine Hepburn to Josephine Baker, style icons of the past can inspire you to build a unique Halloween costume.
Get out your flare pants, your fedora hats, and your elbow gloves. These classic looks will provide your next costume inspiration.
