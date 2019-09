Glamorous Halloween Costumes Inspired By Old Hollywood

With their updos and gowns, the women of Old Hollywood personified glamour. Of course, the images of Old Hollywood that most immediately come to mind are Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's , looking mischievous in a black dress and pearls, or Marilyn Monroe swirling around in a white halter dress . But your options don't end with Audrey and Marilyn, even if all the Halloween parties you've been to may have implied otherwise. From Katharine Hepburn to Josephine Baker, style icons of the past can inspire you to build a unique Halloween costume.