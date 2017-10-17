An Exhaustive List Of All The Puffer Coats To Buy At Zara

It’s official. You need a puffer coat. Gone are the days when the trend was relegated to ski slopes or middle school hallways, and no longer will you be the Miranda Hobbs of your friend group, who prefers function over fashion. (Truth be told, Miranda was up on the puffer coat wave early). While the look is what Lauren Garroni, one half of the duo behind fashion’s favorite Instagram @everyoutfitonsatc, considers "a deep-cut" for those who are fans of the series, there's nothing undercover about wanting a puffer coat now.
Thanks to Demna Gvasalia, the mastermind designer behind Balenciaga and Vetements, the oversized, dead-of-winter utilitarian staple somehow feels of the moment and all grown up. And leave it to Zara to have so many options (seriously, we've rounded up 40 of the best ahead), and almost all of them are under-$150. Finally, a winter trend that's both cool and comfortable (and really, really warm).