5 Less Obvious Sex & The City Outfits To Copy This Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, everyone is racking their brains for the perfect costume. There's one, however, that we hope you’ll decided against. Sex and the City fans, it's time to retire the expected Carrie Bradshaw move. Yes, she's inspired millions of girls (and guys!) to move to New York City where they can look for labels and love, but this Halloween, it’s time to lay that signature white tank top and pale pink tutu from the opening credits to rest.