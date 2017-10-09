5 Less Obvious Sex & The City Outfits To Copy This Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, everyone is racking their brains for the perfect costume. There's one, however, that we hope you’ll decided against. Sex and the City fans, it's time to retire the expected Carrie Bradshaw move. Yes, she's inspired millions of girls (and guys!) to move to New York City where they can look for labels and love, but this Halloween, it’s time to lay that signature white tank top and pale pink tutu from the opening credits to rest.
“It's easy to identify and easier to mimic, which is why the look is completely outplayed,” Lauren Garroni, one-half of the duo behind the hilarious and amazing Instagram account @everyoutfitonsatc, tells Refinery29. Now, we're not totally ignoring the series' costume potential. Instead, we're just looking for something a little less, well, obvious. That's why we tapped the founders of "fashion's favorite Instagram" to help come up with some still nostalgic, but no where near overdone looks we can wear its place. Here's five for the most dedicated fans.