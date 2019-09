17 Slouchy Boots For That Saint Laurent Look

We may not all be Anna Dello Russo , able to wear $10,000 Saint Laurent Swarovski crystal boots while wandering the streets of New York City — but thanks to said sparkly pair, the style is, well, pretty much everywhere. No longer is the silhouette decorated in just white crystals: There's brown pairs, red pairs, black pairs, ankle-height pairs, over-the-knee pairs, and a whole lot in between. And so, even if you wanted to get your hands on the ones begging to be Kirakira-ed but couldn't ( there was a wait list before they were even available for purchase ), there's plenty of other pairs — from both Saint Laurent and beyond — to help you get in on the slouchy style.