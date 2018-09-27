These Cersei Lannister Costumes Are Almost TOO Good

View this post on Instagram

[Ad/Anzeige] Long may she reign ?? . . Finally was able to wear amazing cersei coronation gown which I kindly got from @ezcosplay ?❤️ . . Shoutout to @riyuka_cosplay who crafted the crown and armor for me! I love them! ? . . My gorgeous dress is from @ezcosplay use my code 'blossom' for discounts . . #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosmodel #gameofthronescosplay #got #gotcosplay #cerseilannister #cerseilannistercosplay #gameofthrones #cerseicosplay #queenmother #grrmartin #asongoficeandfire #kingslanding #gotseason2 #thelannisterssendtheirregards #houselannister #hearusroar #therainsofcastamere #gameofthronesseason7 #faerieblossom