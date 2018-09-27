Story from Entertainment

These Cersei Lannister Costumes Are Almost TOO Good

Elena Nicolaou
HBO/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Cersei Lannister has a bad reputation. She walks around the halls of the Red Keep with a straight spine and an arched eyebrow, giving orders to the Mountain using only glances. She’s clawed her way to the throne, and now, she’ll use her almost magical power of manipulation to stay there. She unapologetically flaunts her lifelong romance with her brother.
But who’s to say that her “bad reputation” isn’t the best part of her? Like the other women leaders on Game of Thrones looking at you, Sansa and Daenerys — Cersei is operating within a primogeniture system designed for men to rule, and for women to have sons that one day will go onto rule. Yet through her understanding of human psychology and war strategy, Cersei’s managed to play the game of thrones better than the individuals who invented it. Sure, Cersei’s ruthless. Sure, she’s morally ambiguous. But she makes for a great Halloween costume.
These cosplayers have embodied Cersei Lannister in admirably intricate ways. Each detail on their costumes is on-point. More importantly, they’ve captured the essence of her spirit in every raised chin, arched eyebrow, and subtle sneer of condescension. And, if you really procrastinate on your costume this year, you can just be Cersei’s General Expression for Halloween.
1 of 40
2 of 40
Courtesy of Faden Design Studios 
This wrap dress is based off of one of Cersei's Season 2 outfits. There's only one left from Faden Design Studio's Etsy store.
3 of 40
With the gilded hair clip, this cosplayer highlights one of Cersei's best assets: Her hair. That stole is something we'd like to wrap ourselves up in on a cold winter day, long past Halloween.
4 of 40
The queen is done with you now, thanks.
5 of 40
Cersei Lannister by Chelsea Rebecca
Working solely from screen grabs taken from Game of Thrones, it took this cosplayer two months to create this costume. The final picture really seals the deal.
6 of 40
Only Cersei Lannister and Professor Umbridge could make uniformly pink outfits the picture of intimidation.
7 of 40
Cersei from Game of Thrones
At this point in her costume history, Cersei might not be the Queen of Westeros yet — but she's certainly the queen of condescension.
8 of 40
After Halloween, you could probably wear this belt on a weekly basis. But you should wear the expression daily. Take that, peons.
9 of 40
[self] this is my first time doing a sewing project and i decided to do Cersei Lannister, feeling pretty ok about it! from cosplay
This costume is so convincingly powerful that the cat is bowing at her feet.
10 of 40
The best accessory is a supportive brother.
11 of 40
12 of 40
Cersei Lannister pledges allegiance to herself, as one should.
13 of 40
14 of 40
Sleeves for days.
15 of 40
Really, though, Cersei's sleeves hide her secrets.
16 of 40
[Self] Queen Cersei cosplay by me, photo by Vikstroem Photography from cosplay
This cosplayer's jewelry is amazing — the lion collar and quartz ring are the perfect blend of intimidating and glamorous.
17 of 40
[S6] My Halloween costume this year - Cersei! from gameofthrones
We are loving the Cersei smoky eye. Permission to wear every day?
18 of 40
Maybe if Game of Thrones pivoted to schmaltzy family drama in its final season, Cersei could have a tear-filled reconciliation with her zealous captors, and chalk it up to a difference in theology.
19 of 40
That feeling when you realize your children have perished, everyone's turned against you, and there's another blonde queen to compete with.
20 of 40
Not sure if anyone's hoping for Cersei and Jon Snow to get together on the show, but on Halloween, anything's possible.
21 of 40
The embroidered lion is a nice touch.
22 of 40
[everything] Wanted to share my newest GoT cosplay! Season 6 Cersei Lannister. MY Queen! from gameofthrones
Cersei might be an evil queen, but she certainly knows how to accessorize in a way that suits her short hair.
23 of 40
Later-era Cersei Lannister knows that she doesn't need gold and red clothing. The crown's the only accessory worthy of her.
24 of 40
In which everyone puts aside their differences and has a drink.
25 of 40
Proof that anyone can become Cersei — so long as they're makeup prodigies.
26 of 40

A post shared by Sam (@alwaysalioness) on

Every single detail on this costume, from eyebrows to embroidery, is Cersei.
27 of 40

A post shared by DVA Main ❤️ (@saechanx) on

This would be the slightly disgusted, slightly superior expression featured on the Lannister family Christmas card.
28 of 40
Cersei Lannister Cosplay - Purple Wedding Outfit
This cosplayer perfectly recreated the outfit Cersei wore to Joffrey's wedding to Margaery, from her braided updo to her raised collar.
29 of 40
Proof that you don't need to don a hugely elaborate costume to embody Cersei. All you need is a wig and 'tude.
30 of 40
[NO SPOILERS] SHAME from gameofthrones
Is it too soon to make light of the most harrowing scene in Cersei's history? Nah. Go have fun.
31 of 40

A post shared by @zaubernaht_cosplay on

Practice that neck tilt in the mirror.
32 of 40
33 of 40
Cersei wanted Jaime to take a shower when he came home from his harrowing adventure, haggard and handless. Too bad there are no showers in Westeros.
34 of 40
When in doubt, these are the must-have ingredients when embarking on your own Cersei costume.

Step One: A long-sleeved, brightly colored dress.
35 of 40
Step Two: A belt.

Like most of her GoT brethren, Cersei's not seen without a belt cinching her waist together.
36 of 40
Step Four: Blond hair.

Luckily, the perfect Cersei Lannister wigs exist, and are yours for the purchasing.
37 of 40
Step Five: The Goblet.

What what would Cersei be without a smirk and a glass of wine, we ask?
38 of 40
Step Six: The Lannister pendant.

If you're going to go full cosplay, invest in a pendant with the Lannister lion insignia.
39 of 40
Step Seven: The 'tude.

As all these examples show, the most important ingredient in a successful Cersei Lannister costume is her queenly attitude, and arched eyebrows.
40 of 40
