No, Chrissy Teigen Isn’t Dressing Up As A Condom For Halloween

Halloween may be over a month away, but many have already started dreaming up what they're going to wear for the spooky festivities. Luckily, there's no shortage on costume ideas this year.
Fan of TV? Consider dressing as one of your favorite characters from series like Riverdale, Westworld, Game of Thrones, or Stranger Things. High fashion more your style? Rock a perfect runway look or get inspired by one of Kylie Jenner's party outfits. If putting together an costume isn't your thing, you can even create the perfect Halloween getup using just your makeup skills.
Of course, you don't have to just stick to pop culture to create a bitchin' look. You could also take Chrissy Teigen's lead and go as a...wait, what are those?
I found our Halloween costume @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/gg2dPjcA8b— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2017
Teigen confused the hell out of some of her fans on Wednesday when she tweeted out a photo of two packets with the caption, "I found our Halloween costume @JohnLegend," leaving them to wonder: Did she just publicly suggest that she and her crooner husband dress as matching condom wrappers for Halloween?
I thought they were condoms and tbh, I'm still not sure they aren't) ? pic.twitter.com/eynsPPiUjI— Gail Hobbs (@hobbsgail1) September 20, 2017
Though dressing as condoms could be a great way for the model to promote safe sex — and maybe even promote the importance of reproductive health centers like Planned Parenthood — what Teigen actually held up were Mama Ramen flavoring packets, one oil and one powder, as many of her followers excitedly pointed out.
Is that mama ramen the tom yum flavor https://t.co/J1TM4Hsxo0— alysssssa (@alyssalonglegs) September 20, 2017
They are seasoning packets for instant noodles.. pork flavour. One is the oil seasoning for the soup and the other the powder seasoning.— Jiun-yi (@jy_zullo) September 20, 2017
if ur ramen has no oil packet it is ?? not ?? good ?? ramen https://t.co/WQtTWj472M— yung lyon (@lyonsss) September 20, 2017
Is there a better way to celebrate a sugary night of gluttony than becoming one of your favorite comfort foods? I don't think so, especially if that meal makes for a perfect family costume. Picture it: Teigen and Legend dress as foil pouches while little Luna goes as a brick of curly ramen noodles. Delicious!
This costume seems like a natural next step for food connoisseur Teigen, who once dressed up as the Mayor of Flavor Town, Guy Fieri.
