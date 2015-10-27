It's not even October 31, but you might as well call Halloween off because one of our very favorite stars already won the holiday, and it simply cannot be trumped.
Chrissy Teigen went full throttle and rocked a Guy Fieri costume, and it's just as hilarious (and, okay, somewhat horrifying) as you'd imagine it to be.
The model traded her mom-to-be glow for the junk food aficionado/Food Network star's trademark spiky bleached-blond hair, goofy sunglasses, and, uh, colorful shirts.
Teigen will debut the costume during the Halloween episode of the Tyra Banks talk show, FABLife, on October 30, but thankfully, there's already a photo to feast your eyes on. (Teigen may just give Saturday Night Live's Bobby Moynihan a run for his money when it comes to playing up the endlessly amusing comedy target that is Fieri.)
See for yourself, though you may never look at the gorgeous Teigen the same way:
FABLife airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings.
