It’s been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
Not everyone wants to leave the house completely unrecognizable on Halloween. Nor is everyone trying to scare little kids as they trick-or-treat. Some people might want to go for something subtler or sexier. In that case, dressing like a celebrity can be a more fashionable alternative, especially if you have parties on your agenda. Who else to embody, then, than the cosmetics queen of the Kardashian/Jenner family, Kylie?
Recreating a celebrity's iconic looks can take a lot of time and effort. Luckily for you, that is not the case with any of the Kardashian krew. Consider it a gift or a curse, but the famous reality family is known to play up major trends, which means that some version of their looks are often available in any store or online. In fact, online retailer Missguided has an entire Kylie Jenner landing page inspired by the 20-year-old’s wardrobe. With this in mind, and a little guidance from me, finding your Kylie perfect costume should be a piece of cake.
Oh, and pro tip. Make sure you check out a few tutorials on how to overline your lips if you really want to nail any of these looks. You should probably order your lip kits now.