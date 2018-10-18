While Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood), Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton), and Clementine Pennyfeather (Angela Sarafyan) are simple and obvious choices, there are some far more creative Westworld costume possibilities hiding in the series. Keep reading to see all the other options you could find in the wide world of Westworld. While each and every ensemble is absolutely delightful, we promise not one costume has a violent end.