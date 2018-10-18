When you’re watching Westworld, all of the humans in Delos Incorporated park Westworld are essentially playing dress up. While all of the visitors enjoy average lives most days of the year, when they go to the park, they choose unexpected costumery, pick a new personas through hat color, and live out their fantasies. For a short amount of time, these park-goers can be anyone they choose. Doesn’t that basically sound like Halloween night? This is the reason HBO’s sci-fi robot extravaganza is the perfect inspiration for your Halloween costume.
While Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood), Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton), and Clementine Pennyfeather (Angela Sarafyan) are simple and obvious choices, there are some far more creative Westworld costume possibilities hiding in the series. Keep reading to see all the other options you could find in the wide world of Westworld. While each and every ensemble is absolutely delightful, we promise not one costume has a violent end.