Selena Gomez is using her voice to speak out against President Donald Trump's decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, better known as DACA. She's hoping her 126 million followers will join her.
Gomez took to Instagram to share her definition for the word "dreamer," which is often used to describe undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children. "My definition of dreamer is someone that thinks big and believes anything is possible," she wrote. "The wonderful people being threatened by the unfortunate reversal of DACA are exactly that. Please call The White House, you local member of Congress and state Senators to let your voice be heard to defend DACA!"
To help fans in the right direction she even shared a link in her bio that takes you to USA.gov, a website that will help you find your state and local leaders. Being that Gomez is the most followed person on Instagram, it's nice to see her speaking out for what she believes.
Lately, Selena Gomez has been using fashion to discretely display her political views. First, it was wearing a denim jacket with a "Nasty Woman" patch on the back to a 2017 Grammy after-party. More recently, she was spotted wearing a "We the People" necklace from Slow Factor that was created in collaboration with the American Civil Liberties Union. Her latest political act of defiance, though, has nothing to do with her clothes.
Gomez isn't the only celebrity who spoke out against Trump's decision to end the Obama-era policy, which would put nearly 800,000 young immigrants at risk of deportation. Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui posted a lengthy note to Twitter calling Trump's decision "disgusting" and criticizing his pardoning of Joe Arpaio. "You and your squad of Republican elite/cowards are truly sick humans," Jauregui, whose parents are both immigrants. "Pardoning criminals and criminalizing the vulnerable."
Though Trump has rescinded DACA, Congress still has a six-month window to act and potentially save the Obama-era program. Days after the decision, 15 states and the District of Columbia sued the U.S. government to block President Donald Trump's plan to end DACA.
