While there hasn't been any official announcement on the matter just yet, many celebrities are already making their opinions on the possible repeal of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) heard. And Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui is one of them.
The singer posted a lengthy note to Twitter criticizing the sitting president for his stance on DACA and mentioning the recent pardoning of Joe Arpaio.
Entertainment Weekly reports that Jauregui, whose parents are both immigrants, joined the many hoping to #saveDACA. In her tweet, Jauregui wrote that she was "disgusted" with the possibility of the program – which was started by then-President Obama in 2012 – coming to an end.
"It's incredible to me that you’ll pardon a man who is known for running his prison as a Latino concentration camp and call him a patriot, but then deport kids with a dream to be successful citizens with safe lives," her tweet reads. "You disgust me. You and your squad of Republican elite/cowards are truly sick humans. Pardoning criminals and criminalizing the vulnerable."
Jauregui, whose parents came to the United States from Cuba, was born in Miami. That doesn't make her a "Dreamer," since those individuals came to the country as children with their parents, but the singer is using her position to bring attention to the 800,000 immigrants who would be directly affected by any changes to DACA.
According to officials within the administration, the government would give Congress "six months to come up with a potential replacement." CNN also reported that President Trump could change his mind entirely, so the rollback may not even happen. Since 2012, DACA has offered undocumented young people with "renewable, two-year work permits and a shield from deportation."
The only thing certain now is uncertainty, as the nation waits for an official announcement on the matter.
