What Trump's Presidency Could Mean For Undocumented Students

I've heard about sanctuary campuses. How do they work?

They are modeled after the so-called "sanctuary cities" — places across the U.S. where the local government limits its cooperation with federal authorities in the detention of undocumented immigrants. The practice has been strongly condemned by Trump, who says he will cut the federal funding to sanctuary cities. Despite this, mayors have stood their ground in places like New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco.College administrations can also refuse to cooperate with federal authorities by declining to release the students' information or even prohibit immigration authorities on campus unless they have a warrant, as the University of Pennsylvania plans to do In the case of Harvard University, President Drew G. Faust declined a petition to declare the school a sanctuary campus, saying the term didn't carry any legal significance "It also risks drawing special attention to the students in ways that could put their status in greater jeopardy," she said. "I believe it would endanger, rather than protect, our students, and that is not something I am willing for this institution to do."Veira, the DREAMer, doesn't agree with this analysis of what a sanctuary campus really means. She argues that many students are already out of the "undo-closet" and the declaration would give them a reassurance that they can count on the school to protect them."It would give us peace of mind to have that promise from Harvard. It would mean that they would be on our side no matter what," she said.