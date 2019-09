Jenna Dewan Tatum Let Her Daughter Do Her Makeup & The Results Are Epic

This isn't the first glimpse at Everly's funny personality that the Tatums have shared. Earlier this year, Dewan Tatum did an interview with the Build Series to promote her show, World of Dance. She shared Everly's reaction to seeing Dewan Tatum and Tatum on-screen together in Step Up , the movie they filmed together in 2006. Not only did Everly not believe it was actually her parents on the screen, but when she was finally convinced, she asked, "Can we watch something good?" Tatum shared the story on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently and imitated his daughter saying, "'Can I watch a real movie? I don't know, like a good one?'" He joked that he plans to star in an animated movie to trick Everly into liking his films.