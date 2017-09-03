Jenna Dewan Tatum Let Her Daughter Do Her Makeup & The Results Are Epic

Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum's daughter, Everly, is quickly becoming one of our favorite celebrity kids. The four-year-old recently did her mom's makeup, and the results are pretty great. Let's just say it's clear that the girl has a future as a makeup artist — her contouring is on point.
Everly has an eye for color, using purples, blues, and greens to create a cool color palette, accentuated with sparkle and glitter in just the right places. The actress and dancer, 36, shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, "Evie just might take over the beauty industry one day. Her finest work I dare say."
Advertisement
Perhaps the best details are the Rudolph-red nose and what appears to be a brown mustache drawn on Dewan Tatum's upper lip. She also drew what looks like a third eye in the correct place, so the kid also apparently knows her chakras.
This isn't the first glimpse at Everly's funny personality that the Tatums have shared. Earlier this year, Dewan Tatum did an interview with the Build Series to promote her show, World of Dance. She shared Everly's reaction to seeing Dewan Tatum and Tatum on-screen together in Step Up, the movie they filmed together in 2006. Not only did Everly not believe it was actually her parents on the screen, but when she was finally convinced, she asked, "Can we watch something good?" Tatum shared the story on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently and imitated his daughter saying, "'Can I watch a real movie? I don't know, like a good one?'" He joked that he plans to star in an animated movie to trick Everly into liking his films.
Dewan Tatum is a busy working mother, but she remains committed to her daughter, which is clear from her posts. As she told Refinery29 last month, "Family first, always."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement